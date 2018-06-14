Win a pair of tickets worth £145 to see Chicago

The multi-award winning musical Chicago has brought the real razzle-dazzle back to London! Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is celebrating 21 years of standing ovations in style.

Martin Kemp will be taking over the role of the charismatic Billy Flynn from 2nd July till 1st September, 2018 in the sexiest, sassiest, most sophisticated Broadway musical in history.

We have TWO pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky readers!

The dazzling multi-award-winning tale of nightclub singer Roxie Hart, her cell-block rival Velma Kelly and the smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn has thrilled audiences in London, Broadway and across the world from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa, since 1996.

With the original Broadway choreography by Ann Reinking, in the style of Bob Fosse, and a sizzling score featuring the classic songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango” and “All That Jazz”, Chicago is so good it should be illegal.

Don’t miss out, book now to see Chicago at The Phoenix Theatre, Charing Cross Road, London. It’d be a crime to miss it…

