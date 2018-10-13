Win a pair of tickets to The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate

The Knitting & Stitching Show comes to Harrogate this November, bursting with Christmas makes and craft-y gifts, workshops, inspiration and ideas.

The Knitting & Stitching Show will take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre from Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th November. Thousands of visitors flock to the show each year and whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or a complete beginner, there’s something for everyone. The show offers an unrivalled craft shopping experience with hundreds of exhibitors selling fabric, equipment and other specialist supplies.

We have 5 pairs of tickets to give away!

Top craft tutors will be hosting over 190 workshops at The Learning Curve programme, from crochet flowers to lampshade making, felted animals to Japanese embroidery. For Sewing Bees, The Dressmaking Studio (in association with Vlieseline Freudenberg) is the place to be with top teachers sharing dressmaking basics for beginners to advanced tailoring techniques for experts.

UK Hand Knitting will be hosting their popular knitting and crochet drop-in sessions and there will be well-known artists and craftspeople live at work in the Artists in Action live studio and Craft in Action demonstration area. Crafters keen to get in the Christmas spirit are invited to knit, crochet, sew or felt something seasonal for The Knitting and Stitching Show Christmas Tree Decoration competition. Entries will be hung on a Christmas tree at one of the show’s entrances with prizes for the Best Tree Top and Best Decoration.

Headline artists at this year’s spectacular Textile Galleries are Caren Garfen with her bedroom installation What’s Going On Upstairs; Jenni Dutton with The Dementia Darnings, her series of portraits tracing her mother’s life and the story of ageing; John Allen with his textile design Spirit of Place; and Nigel Graham Cheney’s series of ‘body bag’ textile sculptures Decorated – Tour of Duty, reflecting on loss and commemoration, specifically of WW1.

Artist groups include Dionne Swift and Collective Stitches, the Embroiderers’ Guild, the Royal School of Needlework, SAQA, Studio 21, The Quilters’ Guild Collection and Yoke. The show also features a gallery of competition-winning quilts from the recent The Festival of Quilts.

For opening times, tickets and more information please visit: www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/ or call 0844 581 1319 (+44 0121 796 6100 from outside the UK). A £1.50 booking fee applies per order and full Terms and Conditions are available on the show website. Standard adult tickets are £14.50 (concessions £13.00)

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate, which can be used to gain admission to any one of the four days of the show, simply answer the following question: Q. Who created the textile sculptures Decorated – Tour of Duty? A. John Allen, Caren Garfen, or Nigel Graham Cheney

The competition will close on 13th November 2018.

Terms & Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 13th November 2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive a pair of tickets that can be used to gain admission on any one of the 4 days of The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate .

. NO refunds or exchanges are available.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering this competition you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

