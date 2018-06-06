Win a family ticket to the Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza

The popular annual Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza returns to South Cerney Airfield, Cirencester, from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th August, 2018.

This show is widely regarded as one of the biggest and best steam, vintage and countryside events in the UK. Attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors from across the county, the event raises thousands of pounds for both national and regional charities each year.

We’ve got 5 family tickets to give away to 5 lucky readers!

There will be showman’s engines, steam wagons, rollers, agricultural engines and tractors at this year’s show, all moving freely around the steam area. Highlights of the show include:

A fabulous display of vintage vehicles with displays of nearly 700 classic cars from pre and post war, including over 70 classic American cars, 30 visiting car clubs, 300 motorbikes, scooters and 70 bicycles from 1903 – 1980.

30 miniature steam engines, 90 stationary engines, 70 full size steam engines, model engineering, 200 tractors, over 80 buses and coaches, 120 military vehicles, 300 emergency and commercial vehicles, 60 industrial trucks, 50 vintage caravans and over 50 model aircraft taking to the sky above.

Watch these glorious machines being put through their paces in the demonstration arena – look out for dancing tractors!

A countryside arena featuring everything from dog agility to sheep dancing.

A vintage fun fair with the ever-popular traditional fairground attractions such as steam driven ‘gallopers’ and traditional penny arcade games.

Trade stands, a craft marquee and displays of memorabilia.

Plenty of food and drink outlets including a vintage tearoom that will host regular music sessions and Lindy Hop dancing, or you’re welcome to bring a picnic.

There will be something for everyone on show, making it a perfect day out for all the family. Although the show has evolved over the past 40 years, its mission remains the same; to inform, educate, entertain and celebrate our unique transport history and the preservation of historical vehicles.

A free vintage bus service will be operating around the perimeter of the show site, and to and from Kemble railway station throughout the show, to connect with selected First Great Western Trains.

The show opens at 10.00am and finishes at 5.00pm each day. Wi-Fi will be available for use on phones, tablets and laptops. For more information and ticket details, please visit: http://www.glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk/ or telephone 01453 890891

For your chance to win a family ticket to this colourful, vibrant and fun event, simply answer the following question: Q. What sort of dancing can you see at the Vintage Tea Room?

The closing date for this competition is 6/7/2018

