Win a copy of Il Postino (aka The Postman)

Michael Radford’s masterpiece, Il Postino (aka The Postman) has been lauded as ‘one of the most romantic movies ever made’ and garnered critical acclaim and multiple accolades on its release in 1994, delighting audiences with its engaging blend of humour and sunny romance, set against a stunning Italian backdrop.

This epoch-making film is set for delivery as a stunningly restored Dual Edition, including a Blu-ray and DVD version, on 15 October 2018 thanks to CultFilms.

This is a fictional tale about the real-life Nobel laureate poet Pablo Neruda. It follows Neruda’s exile to a tiny island off the Italian coast where, being a high profile figure, he receives such huge quantities of mail that the local post office must hire an extra postman: Il Postino.

Though shy and poorly educated, our postman is so intrigued by Pablo Neruda he devises ploys to engage the attention of the great man. Neruda is charmed by the fresh simplicity of the postman’s enthusiasm and the unlikely duo become friends; to the extent that the Poet of Love – as Neruda was known – ends up helping his young friend to follow his dreams and express his love to win the heart of the island beauty Beatrice.

