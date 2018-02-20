The Festival of Quilts 2018 competition is open for entries

The Festival of Quilts 2018 quilt competition is officially open, with £25,000 of prize money on offer!

This acclaimed annual competition attracts entries from quilters all over the world, with over 750 competition entries received and displayed at the festival each year. The competition celebrates quilts that transcend craft and demand equal billing with gallery quality art works. A panel of leading figures from the art and quilting world judge entries.

Philippa Naylor was awarded Best in Show in 2017 for her Miniature Quilt Measure for Measure, which was described by judges as “an exquisite piece with a delicate feel and subtle colouring”. Winner of the Fine Art Quilt Masters prize was Margaret Ramsay, for Birchington Breakwaters, which was inspired by the fragility of disintegrating sea defences.

There are 15 different competition categories at the 2018 quilt competition including the 1718 Challenge sponsored by The Quilters’ Guild. To mark the 300th birthday of the 1718 Silk Coverlet, the UK’s earliest known dated patchwork, The Quilters’ Guild will be loaning this unique piece to The Festival of Quilts for display. The 1718 Challenge is for quilts that replicate or interpret the historic piece. The winner and a guest will be able to enjoy a private viewing of the original Coverlet at St. Anthony’s Hall, York, during 2019, and a 1718-related goody bag.

This year’s other competition categories are:

Fine Art Quilt Masters 2018 (sponsored by Vlieseline)

The Quilters’ Guild Challenge (sponsored by Bernina). The theme for the 2018 category is ‘Stitch(ing) through time’.

Novice Quilts – a new category for 2018 for those who have been quilting for less than three years.

Art Quilts (sponsored by Madeira)

Contemporary Quilts (sponsored by Janome)

Traditional Quilts

Modern Quilts (sponsored by Pfaff)

Group Quilts

Two Person Quilts

Pictorial Quilts (sponsored by Juki)

Miniature Quilts (sponsored by Baby Lock)

Quilt Creations

Young Quilter / Young Embroiderer and the Schools & Groups Young Quilters (both sponsored by Brother). The theme for both these 2018 categories is ‘Stitch(ing) through time.

The Handi Quilter Best In Show Award is selected from the winning quilts in the Open categories by an independent judging panel, with a prize of £2000.

Entries by post are open now and online entries will be available from the end of February. The closing date for entry forms is Friday 1st June 2018 (Friday 4th May for Fine Art Quilt Masters). Standard entry fees are £15 per entrant (£11 for members of The Quilters Guild of the British Isles and members of the EQA). An additional non-refundable fee of £12 is charged to entrants of the Fine Art Quilt Masters category.

Entry forms, competition rules and key information are available to download at: www.thefestivalofquilts.co.uk/quilt-competition/.

The Festival of Quilts takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 9th-12th August 2018. It is Europe’s ultimate quilting destination and attracts 24,000 visitors from across the world. Festival highlights include professionally curated quilt galleries, hundreds of workshops, an extensive programme of talks, discussions and social events and over 300 exhibitors selling essential quilting supplies.

Tickets for The Festival of Quilts go on sale on 16th April 2018 (9th April for members of The Quilters’ Guild) and cost £16.00 in advance (Guild members £14.00, concessions £14.50), with a wide selection of options available from www.thefestivalofquilts.co.uk or by calling 0844 581 1289.

Post expires at 12:01am on Friday June 1st, 2018