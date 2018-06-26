Win Versailles: Series 3 on DVD

The captivating, sexually charged hit BBC 2 drama Versailles, set at the lavish court of Louis XIV, has returned to our screens for it’s third and final series.

This final installment of Versailles finds Louis XIV (George Blagden) in a celebratory mood. Having brought an end to the Affair of the Poisons and won the war against Holland, it seems that nothing will thwart his plans to expand his empire and assert his power over the whole of Europe. But there is trouble brewing.

We have 3 copies of Versailles: Series 3 on DVD to give away

At Versailles Louis is facing new challenges as his new mistress, Marquise de Maintenon (Catherine Walker), leads him into an assertion of absolutism, which causes considerable conflict in the Court. Louis starts to lose all tolerance for any kind of resistance, be it from his people, Protestants or the Pope himself.

And a major threat hangs over Louis…a mysterious prisoner whose face is hidden behind an iron mask.

Versailles: Series 3 arrives as a 10 part-series on DVD, alongside Versailles: Complete Series 1 – 3 Box Set, on 13 August 2018, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

‘Iniquitous intrigues, dark secrets and peculiar peccadilloes…a royal romp that is exquisite and wickedly funny’

The Observer

‘Sumptuously saucy’

Daily Mail

