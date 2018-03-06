Win tickets to see Some Mothers Do ‘Av ‘Em

Everyone’s favourite 1970s classic TV comedy, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, is back with Joe Pasquale starring as the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer. The most successful sitcom of the decade gave us the hapless Frank and his long-suffering wife Betty, catchphrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters, including roller-skating escapades and runaway chickens. Sarah Earnshaw stars as his wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Five lucky readers can each win four tickets to see Some Mothers Do ‘Av ‘Em at the theatre of their choice!

Joe Pasquale is a national comedy treasure and is one of the hardest working and top-selling live comedians in British comedy today. He exploded onto our tellies in New Faces and went on to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and host The Price is Right. Sarah Earnshaw’s theater credits include The Lady of The Lake in Spamalot and Emma Carew in Jekyll and Hyde and on TV we saw her as Maggie Winters in Casualty. Susie Blake’s incredible career includes Wicked, Blithe Spirit and she had us in stiches in The Victoria Wood Show.

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is written and directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth and is based on the BBC TV series written by Raymond Allen. It’s on tour throughout the UK now, visiting 21 theatres nationwide.

For more information, details of the tour and to book your tickets, please visit www.somemothersdoaveem.com

The closing date for this competition is 6th April, 2018.

Each of the five (5) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to see Some Mother’s Do ‘Ave ‘Em at the theatre of their choice until 28th July 2018 .

