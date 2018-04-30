Win tickets to see Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, in the West End!

Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband is the Rolls-Royce of English comedies; exploring corruption and morality, bringing an act of political sin into the heart of the English home. An ambitious government minister, Sir Robert Chiltern’s smooth ascent to the top seems assured, until Mrs. Cheveley appears in London with damning proof of his past financial chicanery.

A witty new production from director Jonathan Church, (Singin’ in the Rain and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 20th April and will run until the 14th July, before playing at the Theatre Royal Bath, as part of their Summer Season, from 18th July to 4th August.

Starring real-life father and son Edward Fox (The Audience, West End; The Day of the Jackal, ITV) and Freddie Fox (The Judas Kiss, West End; Cucumber & Banana, Channel 4; E4), Frances Barber (Silk, BBC; Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare’s Globe), Nathaniel Parker (This House, West End; Wolf Hall, West End & Broadway), Sally Bretton (Not Going Out, BBC; King Lear, Shakespeare’s Globe) and Susan Hampshire (Forsyte Saga, Monarch of the Glen, BBC) this is a truly stellar cast. Come and share in this new adventure, and rediscover the thrill of this great play. The Oscar Wilde Season rolls elegantly on; don’t miss it!

Extra matinees added, advance Senior rate available at the box office. For more information and to book your tickets (from £19.50), call 0330 333 4814 or visit classicspring.co.uk.

Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband will be broadcast live to selected cinemas nationwide on Tuesday 5 June at 7.15pm from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, for more information please visit oscarwildecinema.com

