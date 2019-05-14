Win tickets to see five-star show The Comedy About A Bank Robbery!

Breaking into its fourth year, Mischief Theatre’s smash-and-grab hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is a fast, fabulous comedy caper and the funniest show in the West End.

Summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Book now for this dynamite comedy. It would be criminal to miss it!

★★★★★ ‘This is the funniest show in the West End’ The Telegraph

★★★★★ ‘This fast and fabulous comedy caper is a joyful night out’ The Times

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is playing at the Criterion Theatre until May 2020. For more information and to book tickets (from £10) call 03333 202 895 or visit bankrobberycomedy.com.

