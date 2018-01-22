Win The Hero on DVD

The Hero is a bittersweet, sharply observed exploration of ageing. This is the tale of a once lauded film star who is reduced to doing voice-overs for commercials. Aged 72, there is no work on the horizon and his personal life leaves much to be desired.

Sam Elliot stars as Lee Hayden, the Western movie icon with a golden voice, but with his best performances decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much with his former co-star, Jeremy (Nick Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic, Charlotte (Laura Prepon), and attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter) and searches for one final role to cement his legacy.

The Hero is directed by Brett Haley, critically acclaimed director of ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’, and is a celebration of life that will tug at the heartstrings.

“Tender, touching drama” Rolling Stone

The Hero was released on digital download on 8th January 2018, and will be available on DVD from 29th January 2018.

The closing date for this competition is 22nd February, 2018.

