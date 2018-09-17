Win The Goodies: The Complete BBC Collection box set

Finally! This unreleased box set is about to see the light of day. Longer in the making than a Led Zeppelin retrospective, a Beatles collection or a moon landing, The Goodies: The Complete BBC Collection will be released for the first time ever on 24th September.

In 1970, The Goodies unleashed their legendary blend of surreal storylines, strikingly topical satire, slapstick and general lunacy on an unsuspecting viewing public. Capturing the irreverent and rebellious flavour of the decade, this phenomenally popular, award-winning series spread its mischief over twelve years – making household names of creators, writers and performers Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor.

From a giant white fluffy kitten called Twinkle to a slippery climb up a giant beanstalk; from the ancient Lancastrian art of ‘Ecky Thump to fighting a ban on fun instigated by an all-too-real puppet government; this is television comedy at its undeniable best!

Now, for the first time ever, Network Distributing are bundling all 69 episodes and specials the terrific trio made during their ten year run at the BBC into one gargantuan box set – for many episodes this will be their DVD debut!

This eagerly anticipated box set includes all 8 BBC series of the classic show; 6 BBC specials; and An Audience with The Goodies, a one-night-only event recorded in June 2018 that saw Tim, Graeme and Bill reunited on stage to chat with comedian Stewart Lee about their careers and the enduring popularity of the series.

The Goodies: The Complete BBC Collection will be released on 24th September and is available to pre-order now from Amazon.co.uk

