Win The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on DVD

Following on from the success of the gripping ITV series, The Bletchley Circle, get set for the return of the WWII code breakers in a brand new series. The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, stars Crystal Balint, Rachael Stirling, Chanelle Peloso and Julie Graham as four inspirational code-cracking geniuses.

After its run on ITV, this new series is set to arrive on DVD on 20th August, thanks to Acorn Media. The Bletchley Circle DVD Box Set featuring Series One and Two is also available on DVD.

The Bletchley Circle saw Jean (Julie Graham) and Millie (Rachael Stirling) as WWII code breakers who join forces with their previous colleagues. Using their formidable minds and code breaking skills they solve a series of grisly murders, foil a chemical weapons cover-up, and crack a human trafficking case, playing a crucial role in ending the war.

With the team disbanded, Jean is looking for a new challenge away from her librarian duties and Millie is increasingly bored tutoring rich children of the aristocracy. When Millie sees an article in The San Francisco Chronicle that describes a murder almost identical to one that felled a former colleague during the war, the pair makes a momentous decision…

Set during the exciting post-war social change in the 1950s, the intrepid duo are drawn to the Pacific Coast where they meet Iris (Crystal Balint) and Hailey (Chanelle Peloso), their US counterparts during the war. The four women team up and are soon solving murders and high-stake crimes with their unique collection of talents.

