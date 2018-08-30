The hidden gem that’s been making waves in Wales, Keeping Faith, gets its UK premiere on DVD thanks to Acorn Media International.

We have 3 DVDs to give away!

Eve Myles, star of Broadchurch and Torchwood, plays the eponymous lead, in this thrilling drama that was filmed simultaneously in English and Welsh. Originally airing on BBC Wales in its native tongue, as Un Bore Mercher, the series has become the most popular show on the channel in more than 20 years. Following its national debut on BBC One, Keeping Faith arrives on DVD on 3rd September, 2018.

Set against the stunning backdrop of rural Wales, we meet Faith Howells (Eve Myles), a lawyer on maternity leave after the birth of her third child. When her husband and business partner, Evan (Bradley Freegard – Under Milk Wood), mysteriously disappears, her life is turned upside down.

The stay-at-home, fun-loving, carefree mother must turn detective and powerhouse, taking huge risks to solve the mystery and protect her family. But she soon discovers that her beautiful, idyllic hometown, set on the estuary, conceals many dark secrets that threaten the lives of her and the people she loves most.

This eight-part series created by Matthew Hall (Dark Shadows), stars Mark Lewis Jones (Stella), Hannah Daniel (Hinterland) and Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch).

‘A tour de force from Myles…this is guaranteed to have you hooked’

The Observer

‘The Archers meets Twin Peaks’

The Telegraph

For your chance to win Keeping Faith on DVD, simply answer the following question: Q. What is the name of Faith Howells’ husband? A. Select one from the choices below... Evan Howells Bradley Howells Evan Jones Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 30th September, 2018.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date for this competition is 30/9/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 3 (three) winners will each receive 1 (one) x Keeping Faith on DVD.

on DVD. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.