Win four tickets to see Emilia

Following overwhelming critical acclaim and a sell-out run at Shakespeare’s Globe, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s Emilia has transferred to the Vaudeville Theatre, London.

400 years ago Emilia Bassano wanted her voice to be heard. It wasn’t. Could she have been the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets? The moniker for this mystery woman comes from Shakespeare’s sonnets 127–154 in which she is described as having black hair. But what of her own poems? Why was her story erased from history?

Emilia and her sisters reach out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter and song. Listen to them. Let them inspire and unite us. If you think you know everything about Shakespeare, Emilia will have you second-guessing.

Directed by Nicole Charles, Emilia takes a bold move with its all-female cast and is unlike anything you may have seen before. The 17-strong cast features Amanda Wilkin, Anna Andresen, Carolyn Pickles, Charity Wakefield, Clare Perkins, Jackie Clune, Jenni Maitland, Nadia Albina, Saffron Coomber, Sarah Seggari, Sophie Stone and Tanika Yearwood. Three different actresses portraying a different stage in Emilia’s life will play the role of Emilia.

Celebrate women’s voices through the story of this trailblazing, forgotten woman. Stand up and be counted.

Emilia is an absolute must-see!

Emilia will be playing at the Vaudeville Theatre from 8th March – 15th June 2019. To book tickets (from £20 during previews) call 0330 333 4814 or visit EmiliaPlay.co.uk

