Win ‘Delicious’ Series One – Three box set

Following the huge popularity of the first two series, Sky One serves up a third helping of Delicious, one of its most successful series ever, bringing the perfect pairing of Dawn French and Emilia Fox back to our screens.

Series Three of this tasty offering is set to arrive on DVD on 28th January, 2019, alongside ‘Delicious’ Series One – Three Box Set, courtesy of Acorn Media International. The complete series will also be available on digital, to download and keep from 19 January, 2019.

We have THREE 'Delicious' Series One – Three box sets to give away!

Passionate cook Gina (Dawn French) was once married to Leo Vincent (Iain Glen), a successful entrepreneur, chef and hotel owner in Cornwall. Leo owes much of his success to Gina’s exceptional cooking, but since leaving her for the glamorous Sam (Emilia Fox), his business has continued to thrive.

When Sam has suspicions that Leo is having an affair, she confides in Gina but the secrets and scandals that spill out are proof that sleeping with another woman’s husband is never a good idea even if he was your husband first.

In Series Three we return to the Penrose hotel, where Sam and Gina are hosting a glamourous charity auction. Still working and living together, not quite as best friends, following Leo’s demise and his adulterous legacy, the two ex-wives appear united, but have very different visions for their future. How long can this harmony last?

When Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives home from travelling unexpectedly and without Michael, she trusts Mimi (Sheila Hancock) with a secret…but it turns out Mimi is guarding one of her own. The arrival of charismatic chef and restauranteur, Mason Elliott (Vincent Regan), just might throw a grenade right at the heart of Sam and Gina’s relationship. These two couldn’t fall for the same man again…could they?

Make sure your new year’s menu includes the darkly moreish Delicious.

‘Juicy storylines served alongside a Pandora’s box of family secrets’

The Guardian

