Win a two-night hotel break at The Bristol

Housed in a distinctive 1960s building recognised as a prime example of the Modern architectural movement, and located right on the vibrant Harbourside in the heart of the city of Bristol, The Bristol is a luxurious place to stay and enjoy the delights of this historic and cultural city.

The hotel has 187 restyled, refurnished and re-equipped rooms and suites, among the largest and most luxurious in the city, with the deluxe rooms and junior suites having additional luxuries such as media hubs and Nespresso coffee machines. Situated between the historic cobbles of Narrow Quay and the elegant Georgian Queen Square, The Bristol also has the convenience of an NCP car park right next door.

We have a fabulous two-night stay in a deluxe room for two people to win!

The hotel’s River Lounge is a great place to settle down for a coffee or light lunch during the day or to linger over a cocktail or two in the evening, before enjoying the excellent food in the award-winning River Grille, with its floor to ceiling windows offering great people-watching opportunities and views across the Harbourside. The Shore Café Bar offers less formal surroundings for drinks and meals, as well as live music at weekends.

There’s plenty going on close by, with major cultural landmarks such as the contemporary arts centre known as the Arnolfini, M Shed (the museum for all things Bristol), Brunel’s SS Great Britain, the Bristol Old Vic and Bristol Hippodrome, just a few minutes’ walk from the hotel.

Just to the north lie the main shopping areas of Broadmead and Cabot Circus, much of which are pedestrianised; they are home to over 100 shops, including well-known High Street brands, while quirky independent shops can be found on nearby Park Street and in the covered St Nicholas Market.

The closing date for this competition is 18th November, 2018.

The prize consists of a 2-night hotel break at The Bristol for 2 people sharing a double or twin deluxe room, breakfasts, a bottle of Prosecco on arrival, a Bristol Gin experience (guests take the miniature bottle of Bristol Gin in their room to the bar where it's mixed into a G&T or cocktail) and dinner on one night with a bottle of house wine.

Prize to be taken between 1 January and 30 April 2019, subject to availability.

Room rates start from £95 for two people sharing a double room. For more details, please visit the website: www.doylecollection.com/bristol

