Win a set RSPB Mugs and two packs of Bird & Wild Coffee

Wake up to bird friendly coffee

Here’s something worth percolating on; the RSPB has teamed up with Bird & Wild to offer a truly ethical, and environmentally friendly, shade-grown coffee that is triple certified as bird friendly, organic and Fairtrade.

We have 5 sets of RSPB mugs with Bird & Wild coffee to give away!

Migratory songbird species have been declining due to the loss of the Central American tropical rainforests they call home over the winter. The Smithsonian Migratory Bird Centre in the United States has developed the only 100% organic and shade grown coffee certification in the world, called Bird Friendly Certification.

Bird & Wild coffee is certified organic, which means a healthy soil base and no harmful pesticides. A variety of native shade trees are grown throughout the coffee plantations, giving a combination of foliage cover, tree height and animal diversity. These provide migratory birds with a healthy haven when travelling from northern climes to Central America, while maintaining productive farms. In addition, the coffees are certified Fairtrade, ensuring that producers in developing countries are paid a fair price for their work, which means that it’s great for wildlife and people alike.

Karen Denton, Licensing and Product Manager for the RSPB said: “As the first retailer to sell bird friendly coffee in the UK, we are proud of our active partnership with Bird & Wild, in which we’re aiming to educate the public about bird friendly coffee, and help grow a movement towards greater biodiversity on coffee plantations. By buying bird friendly coffee, you’re helping to save nature whilst you shop’.

Guy Wilmot, Coffee Brand Manager for Bird & Wild said: ‘This partnership with RSPB means that Bird & Wild is one of the most truly ethical coffees in the UK and I’m very proud to be part of it…giving back 6% of all sales to the RSPB will help to give nature a home back in the UK.”

Whether you love your lattes, prefer cappuccinos or brew your coffee black, there’s something that caters for all your inner baristas with this new range.

Bird & Wild coffee can currently be purchased at the RSPB online shop at www.rspbshop.org.uk, www.birdandwild.co.uk or at selected RSPB stores at retail locations in nature reserves across the UK.

Each prize consists of 4 RSPB mugs (1 of each of the following designs: blue tit, long tail tit, bee and hare) along with 1 packet of the Bird & Wild Organic Medium Roast coffee and 1 packet of Bird & Wild Signature Espresso Blend coffee.

The closing date for this competition is 05/03/2018

