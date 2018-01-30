Win a set of Firemizer products

Keep the winter chill at bay and save money!

The cold winter months are well and truly here and many of us are finding that our heating bills are costing us a small fortune. As finding ways to reduce our bills, and get the most out of our fires and stoves, is at the forefront of many of our minds at the moment, we were interested to see these Firemizer products.

Firemizer and Firebuilder All In One Firelighters are specifically designed to optimise the performance of solid fuel and wood burning fires and stoves and reduce fuel costs.

We have NINE sets of Firemizer products to give away!

Firemizer is a unique, British made, eco-friendly fuel saving device that fits on the base of your stove or hearth. It’s a flexible grid, made of a special blend of stainless steel alloys and works by slowing down airflow to the fire, so reducing the burn rate of fuel. It’s designed to conduct heat evenly across the fire, so that fuel is burnt efficiently. The grid also stops small fragments of fuel falling through the fire grate, so fuel is fully burnt and there’s less mess. The Firemizer grid will typically last for up to 500 burning hours. It can be used with solid fuel or wood and works in the hearth, in a wood burning stove and even outdoors in fire pits and chimeneas.

Firebuilder All In One Firelighters are the sister-product of Firemizer and act as a firelighter and kindling all in one. Designed to get your fire going in a simple and efficient way, they are made of 100% recycled cardboard and are designed so that the fire produces a fuller flame and faster heat production, without the use of chemicals. This means it is odourless and environmentally friendly.

For more product information and to buy these products direct, please go to: https://www.firemizer.com/

The closing date for this competition is 01/03/2018

