Win a set comprising Victoria the Great, Sixty Glorious Years and Victoria Regina

As part of their ongoing roll out of The British Film: Phase II home-entertainment label, Network Distributing are pleased to present brand new transfers of two iconic 1930s feature films, starring Anna Neagle as the regal Queen Victoria, alongside a never-before-released series of plays, Victoria Regina, starring a never better Patricia Routledge.

In Victoria the Great (1937), Anna Neagle takes the title role in Herbert Wilcox’s sumptuous, award-winning biography of Queen Victoria marking both King George VI’s coronation and the centenary of Victoria’s own accession to the throne.

Sixty Glorious Years (1938) is a lavish sequel to Victoria the Great. This sumptuous historical epic once again recounts the life and reign of Queen Victoria, this time in glorious Technicolor. Given unprecedented access to the royal palaces, director Herbert Wilcox re-casts Anna Neagle as Victoria and Anton Walbrook as Prince Albert in a film that again met with worldwide acclaim.

Patricia Routledge gives a career-best performance as Queen Victoria in Victoria Regina: The Complete Series (1964), a series of plays based on the celebrated collection of dramas by playwright Laurence Housman which have never been released. Self-willed, obstinate, imperious and passionate… a now-familiar description of history’s longest-serving female monarch but Housman’s satirical tribute marked a decisive break with the tradition of the uncritical historical portrait. It is a frank portrayal of an extraordinarily complex woman, tracing her development from royal teenager to inconsolable widow at the helm of a vast empire, with all her contradictions, prejudices and unconstitutional behaviour.

Network’s The Victoria Collection continues their launch of The British Film: Phase II label – information on previous and upcoming titles can be found here – www.thebritishfilm.co.uk

