Win a Refresh and Revive Spa Day for two at Ragdale Hall

Set in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside, Ragdale Hall was awarded UK’s Best Destination Spa* in 2017 and combines state-of-the-art technology with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture. Located just outside Melton Mowbray, Ragdale Hall is one of the most luxurious and relaxing health spas in the country.

To add to its already fabulous facilities, Ragdale Hall recently unveiled its brand-new Rooftop Infinity Pool. Heated to 35 degrees, the new pool features reclining underwater massage jet seating, coloured underwater lighting and an infinity edge to take in the panoramic countryside views for the ultimate open-air guest experience.

We have a Refresh and Revive Spa Day for two to give away to one lucky reader!

You and your guest will enjoy unlimited use of Ragdale Hall’s state-of-the-art multi-million-pound Thermal Spa and pools (six in total!); have access to the fully equipped gym (with a varied programme of exercise classes); tennis courts; and not forgetting that Rooftop Infinity pool, so you can unwind with some exercise in the fresh air.

You’ll both enjoy 50 minutes of indulgent treatments, choosing from a 50 minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy or a 25 minute Soothing Back Massage and 25 minute Soft Hands Treatment. Your dining experience will be equally luxurious, with a three-course lunch in the lavish Dining Room.

Arrive at Ragdale Hall for 8.30am and leave at 6.00pm, feeling refreshed and revived!

If you aren’t lucky enough to be our winner, then perhaps a Ragdale Hall gift voucher would be the perfect gift of some ‘me time’ to friends and family. Alternatively you could treat a special someone (or yourself) to a spa day or spa break.

With Christmas just around the corner, a Ragdale Hall voucher could be just the ticket. Gift vouchers are available for all treatments and packages (starting from just £25) so whether you’re looking for a stocking-filler or a stand-out gift, there’s something to suit all tastes and pockets.

For further information on spa days, spa breaks or gift vouchers at Ragdale Hall, simply call: 01664 434831 or visit: www.ragdalehall.co.uk

*Good Spa Guide Awards 2017

For your chance to win a Refresh and Revive Spa Day for two at Ragdale Hall (valid Monday – Friday and to be taken within 6 months of the date of winning), simply answer the following question: Q. What temperature is the Rooftop Infinity pool? A. Select one from the choices below... 40 25 35 Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is: 15th December 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 15/12/ 2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. The winner will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The winner and guest will each receive a 50-minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy OR a 25-minute Soothing Back Massage and 25-minute Soft Hands Treatment plus full use of Ragdale Hall’s facilities during their stay and a three course lunch.

a 25-minute Soothing Back Massage and 25-minute Soft Hands Treatment plus full use of Ragdale Hall’s facilities during their stay and a three course lunch. Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. Guests must be aged 16 or over.

All bookings are subject to Ragdale Hall’s booking terms and conditions.

The prize can be taken Monday to Thursday only, subject to availability, and must be taken within six months of the date the winner is notified.

There is no cash alternative available and the prize is subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winner’s name, address and contact details will be passed to Ragdale Hall for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Saturday December 15th, 2018