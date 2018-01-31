Win a pair of VIP tickets for the Knitting & Stitching show at Olympia* London

Indulge your creative side at the Spring Knitting & Stitching Show.

The Knitting & Stitching Show is the UK’s biggest textile art, craft and design event and this year’s Spring Show opens its doors to thousands of crafters at Olympia London, from 1st-4th March, 2018.

We have 3 pairs of VIP tickets* to give away!

From embroidery to dressmaking, needle felting to crochet, there are over 200 workshops and free demonstrations hosted by expert tutors, covering every textile craft imaginable. Whether you’re a complete beginner, an expert seamstress or somewhere in between, there is something for everyone, and with nine workshop classrooms, it’s the biggest Spring Show programme ever. Workshops are bookable in advance on the show website and prices start at £15 for one hour, including all materials needed. Places sell out quickly, so early booking is recommended.

If craft shopping is your bag, you’ll find plenty of opportunity to indulge in a little retail therapy with more than 150 specialist retailers under one roof. From yarn and fabric, buttons and beads to the latest sewing machines and gadgets, we guarantee you won’t go home empty-handed.

Galleries by leading textile artists, graduates and groups are sure to inspire, with exhibitions by Kate Whitehead (Not From The Stork), Anne Kelly (Folk Tales), Dionne Swift and her students from around the world (Collective Stitches), City Lit (Making), The Quilters Guild (Commemorating World War 1) and SAQA (Concrete & Grassland). Contemporary cross stitch kingpin, Mr X Stitch (Jamie Chalmers) will be hosting The Mr X Stitch Guide to Cross Stitch, featuring new work by artists pushing the boundaries of the genre, plus cross stitch and canvas work from the Royal School of Needlework archives.

The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show takes place from 1st-4th March, 2018 at Olympia London.

For more information and ticket sales, please go to: www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/spring or call 0844 581 1319 (+44 0121 796 6165 from outside the UK).

* Tickets are redeemable on any day of the show EXCEPT Saturday 3rd March.

For your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets for the Knitting & Stitching show at Olympia* London, simply answer the following question: Q. How many specialist retailers will be at the show? A. Select one from the choices below... 200 100 150 Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 15/02/2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 15/02/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the THREE (3) winners will each receive ONE PAIR of VIP Tickets to the Knitting & Stitching Show at Olympia, London.

Tickets can be redeemed on Thursday 1st March, Friday 2nd March or Sunday 4th March only. Tickets are not redeemable on Saturday 3rd March .

. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Thursday February 15th, 2018