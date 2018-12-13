Win a pair of tickets to The London Model Engineering Exhibition

Now in its 23rd year, The London Model Engineering Exhibition is a must attend event for anyone interested in modelling.

The exhibition returns to Alexandra Palace, London and runs from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th January, 2019, and 14,000 visitors are expected to flood through its doors, celebrating the past, present and future of modelling.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to give away!

Visitors can see the full spectrum of modelling; from traditional model engineering such as steam locomotives and traction engines right through to more modern gadgets including trucks, boats, aeroplanes and helicopters. This year, the London Model Engineering Exhibition welcomes The Ministry of Steampunk to the show for the first time, with their amazing display of art pieces, costumes and never-before-seen models that will leave visitors spell-bound. Steampunk takes the past and wraps it in a new imagination, creating a history that could have been.

Over 50 clubs and societies will be displaying their members’ work and competing to win the prestigious Society Shield and there will be nearly 2,000 models on display. With over 50 specialist suppliers in attendance you’ll also have the chance to buy virtually anything you need for your next model or project or to get you started in a hobby.

This is a great day out for all the family, one the children will love with all the working models. If you are interested in modelling yourself or want to rekindle your childhood memories, you will find something amongst the many diverse types of modelling on display to admire. If you are not already a modeller, hopefully the exhibition will fire your imagination to build something yourself and enjoy one of these satisfying hobbies. This is the South’s major showcase of modelling and is not to be missed! Tickets are on sale now from: www.londonmodelengineering.co.uk or if you would like to order by phone, please call SEE Tickets on: 0115 8960154.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to The London Model Engineering Exhibition at Alexandra Palace, simply answer the following question: Q. What group will be exhibiting at the London Model Engineering Exhibition for the first time this year? A. Select one from the choices below... The Ministry of Sound The Ministry of Silly Walks The Ministry of Steampunk Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 13/01/2019

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 13/1/2019 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 10 (ten) winners will each receive a pair of tickets to The London Model Engineering Show at Alexandra Palace, London .

. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Tickets are for admittance to one day of the show and can be redeemed on any day of the show .

and can be redeemed . There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Sunday January 13th, 2019