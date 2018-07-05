Win a pair of tickets to the Henley Country Crafts Show

The Henley Country Craft Show, previously Henley Handmade Fair, is returning to the gorgeous grounds of Stonor Park Manor House this August Bank Holiday weekend.

We have teamed up with ICHF Events to offer 10 lucky readers a chance to win a pair of adult tickets worth £20* to the exquisite Henley Country Craft Show, at Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames.

From 24th to 27th August, visitors will be able to enjoy the summer sun while exploring all that the Henley Country Craft Show has to offer, including:

Over 150 artisan makers, incredible upcoming designers and small independent businesses offering the latest products to browse and buy

Fantastic shopping marquees and outdoor markets filled with handmade jewellery, home wares, clothing and more

Stunning displays showcasing the best of craft

Beautiful handmade products to takeaway for the home and garden

Unique, exquisitely made pieces to purchase directly from artists and craftspeople

Fun and creative family-friendly activities including crafting demonstrations and workshops

Beautiful gardens at Stonor Park Manor House.

Live music performances to enjoy

Delicious food and drink to go

Country Homes & Interiors magazine pop-up shopping marquee.

As well as browsing the crafts marquees, visitors can take part in demonstrations, child-friendly workshops and relax in the beautiful gardens of Stonor Park. Children under 16 go free, so make real family day of it at the Henley Country Crafts Show this August Bank Holiday!

For details of the show including all features, demonstrations, exhibitors and ticket information, please visit: www.ichfevents.co.uk. Alternatively, phone the Ticket Hotline on 01425 277988.

Dogs are welcome at the outdoor show, but cannot enter the Food Hall or children’s play areas (except for service animals).

*based on the door price

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to this fabulous summer show, simply answer the following question: Q. Which magazine will be at the show with a pop-up shopping marque? A. Select one from the choices below... Country Homes & Interiors Homes and Gardens Good Housekeeping Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 5/08/2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date of this competition is 05/08/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 10 (TEN) winners will each receive 1 (ONE) pair of tickets to the Henley Country Craft Show at Stonor Park, valid for admittance to ONE of the Henley Country Craft Show days between Friday 24th – Monday 27th August 2018.

at Stonor Park, valid for admittance to of the Henley Country Craft Show days between Friday 24th – Monday 27th August 2018. NO refunds or exchanges are available.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Sunday August 5th, 2018