Make your Christmas magical. Win a pair of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair

The fabulous Festive Gift Fair, now in its 23rd year, will return to the NEC, Birmingham between Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th November.

The Festive Gift Fair is probably the most anticipated Christmas shopping event, offering four magical and inspiring days of festive shopping and fun. To get a feel for what you can expect at this hugely popular fair, take a look at the link below to see what last year’s event had to offer: https://vimeo.com/250084162/9e0c8c2368

We have 10 pairs of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair to be won!

You won’t be stuck for present or decor ideas. The Festive Gift Fair will be bursting at the seams with a colourful eclectic mix of unusual stocking fillers and presents, traditional gifts, festive food and great home decorations. With 325+ stalls, all under one roof, the variety is huge, with clever gift ideas for all ages and tastes, plus lots of Special Show Offers! When your bags are full, you can drop them off at the Present Crèche and continue to shop or take a break for a bite to eat in the Food Court area.

You’ll be entertained as you shop by a fun packed programme of live music and Christmas entertainment, from the Stilt Jazz Band to a Celebrity Santa. The dedicated Food & Drink area has 40 tempting stands selling mouth-watering goodies; everything from cheese to chutney; puddings to preserves; and champagne to chocolate.

So, take the strain out of Christmas, enjoy a fun day out at the Festive Gift Fair and get your festive preparations off to cracking start! To book tickets call the Ticket Hotline number on 0844 581 0808 or 0844 581 0809 or visit www.theticketfactory.com/festive-gift-fair/online/

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair, which can be used to gain admission to any one of the four days of the fair, simply answer the following question: Q. Where can you drop off your full shopping bags at the Festive Gift Fair?

The competition will close on 5th November, 2018.

Terms & Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 5th November 2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 10 (ten) winners will each receive a pair of tickets that can be used to gain admission on any one of the 4 days on the fair.

NO refunds or exchanges are available.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering this competition you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

