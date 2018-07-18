Win a pair of tickets to the fabulous Weald of Kent Country Craft Show

The Weald of Kent Country Craft Show returns to Penshurst Place from 7-9 September, 2018. The three-day show will pitch its marquees in the beautiful grounds of the stately home, creating the perfect family day out.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer 10 lucky MT readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to this fabulous event!

Regarded as one of the most prestigious craft shows in the country, there will be over 150 exhibitors showcasing a range of exquisite items for the home and garden from bespoke furniture to beautiful handmade clothing.

Foodies can stock up on treats to enjoy at home from the Food and Drink Village where producers will be selling cheeses, preserves, chutneys, fudge, sauces and a range of meats and spirits. On site you can indulge in hog roast, handcrafted pizza, fragrant Thai and healthy salads and quiches. Adding to the atmosphere, there’ll be live music from close harmony group The Haywood Sisters and local soloist Steph Willis.

Terrier racing will also feature, taking place each day of the show and is open to all four-legged visitors. The grand finale will pitch the top dog of the day against a hawk to see who’s the fastest.

There will be workshops, dazzling falconry displays and rural craft demonstrations. Children will be able to enjoy the traditional fairground rides and the outside play area.

Country Homes & Interiors magazine will be pitching up at the show with a pop-up shopping marquee. Editor Rhoda Parry, says, “Our aim is to bring together a high-quality curation of our favourite small businesses that we know visitors will love. These include upcoming designers and makers, as well as beautifully crafted gifts, home and lifestyle products from our favourite makers and brands.”

For tickets and full details of the show, including all features, demonstrations, and exhibitor details, please visit: www.ichfevents.co.uk.

