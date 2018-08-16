Win a pair of tickets to The Creative Craft Show

The Creative Craft Show taking place at Westpoint, Exeter from Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 September 2018 will feature over 100 exhibitors offering the latest craft inspiration and advice – the perfect crafter’s paradise.

With everything from papercraft demonstrations, jewellery making, knitting, stitching and beading, it’s an ideal place for crafters to find the very latest products and creations from the world of creative craft. Not only will those attending be astounded by the fabulous products on offer, all visitors to the show will be able to enjoy a free programme of quick and easy workshops and talks. Each of these creative workshops will offer crafters a chance to get hands-on and create their own crafty masterpieces.

Highlights include:

The National Needlework Archive presenting a concise exhibition of beautiful handmade bags, looking at the development of the modern handbag.

There will be another chance to see a fascinating collection of giant hand-stitched artworks by Taiwanese Yao Ming Chien.

To commemorate the centenary of the First World War and Votes for Women, visitors will be challenged to knit a giant commemorative feature.

There’s no better place to inspire your creativity. Make sure you put a date in your diary for The Creative Craft Show this autumn in Exeter.

The closing date for this competition is 20/09/2018

