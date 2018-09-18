The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas takes place from Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th October 2018 at the SEC, Glasgow and is a must for crafters and shoppers alike. Get into the festive spirit at this dedicated Christmas craft event.

We have teamed up with the organisers of The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas to offer 10 lucky readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to this incredible event.

The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas features over 200 exhibitors offering the latest craft inspiration and creativity. Visitors will find everything they need to create beautiful presents and decorations for the festive season. Discover the latest products and creations for papercraft, jewellery making and beading, knitting, stitching and dressmaking. Crafters can enjoy a free programme of innovative workshops and talks, offering new and exciting crafty ideas on each day of the show. Workshops cover subjects as diverse as marbling on tiles and fabric to Sashiko, a traditional form of Japanese embroidery.

Make sure you put a date in your diary for The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas this autumn.

For full details and ticket sales, please visit www.ichfevents.co.uk. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram – @thecraftshows. Visit www.ichfevents.co.uk to sign up to a free eNewsletters and stay up to date with the latest news from ICHF’s creative craft and cake shows.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas, simply answer the following question: Q. What is Sashiko? A. Select one from the choices below... A paper cutting technique A traditional form of Japanese embroidery A fused glass technique Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 18/10/2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date of this competition is 18/10/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 10 (TEN) winners will each receive 1 (ONE) pair of tickets to The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas at the SEC Glasgow, valid for admittance to ONE of The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas days between Friday 25th October – Sunday 28th October.

of days between Friday 25th October – Sunday 28th October. NO refunds or exchanges are available.

refunds or exchanges are available. Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Thursday October 18th, 2018