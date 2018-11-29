Win a pair of tickets to see Maureen Lipman is ‘Up For It’ at the Southbank Centre

After being a smash sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Maureen Lipman is bringing her very own show to the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room this Christmas.

The new battle-axe of Coronation Street is up for an evening of rave, rollick and rant from 17th December until 6th January 2019.

We have 2 pairs of tickets to give away!

Expect sketches, monologues, songs, lots of great jokes and maybe even some dancing. Sensational jazz singer Jacqui Dankworth and her husband, the internationally renowned blues pianist Charlie Wood, will supply sublime music.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/126841-maureen-lipman-it-201819.

The closing date for this competition is 6/12/2018

