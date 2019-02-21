Win a pair of tickets to see ‘Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy’

To celebrate Diana Ross’ 75th birthday, CinEvents & Fathom Events are thrilled to be bringing ‘Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy’ to UK cinemas on 26th March, for one night only.

We have four pairs of tickets to give away!

For one night only, with the possibility of selected encores, fans will be treated to a night of celebration and musical excellence as they watch ‘Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy’, a remastered version of Diana Ross’ iconic 1983 Central Park concert.

Nearly 1.2 million people united on the Great Lawn in Central Park to watch the concert, considered one of the most important events in music and entertainment history. Halfway through the concert was hit by a storm of epic proportions. Undeterred by the weather Ross’ heroically battled on in the conditions, until the concert was finally brought to a standstill. Vowing to come back for her fans the Dream Girl remained true to her promise, returning the next day to finish the concert in legendary style.

Alongside the concert showing on the big screen for the first time, the film also includes special, never-before-seen footage and messages from the Ross family, including sons Ross Naess and Evan Ross, daughters Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross, with Tracee Ellis Ross giving a loving and passionate introduction to the film in celebration of the superstar’s legacy.

This amazing film will be screened in over 250 cinemas across the UK, with tickets on sale now from www.mycineplace.com/dianaross. Don’t miss it!

You can watch the trailer below:

Directed by award-winning producer and director Steve Binder the Fathom Events special is executive produced by Ms. Ross and produced by music/media producer Spencer Proffer of Meteor 17.

