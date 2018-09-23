Win a pair of tickets to Cake International

Cake International, the renowned cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show, invites all to join them to celebrate their 25th flagship show at the NEC, Birmingham from Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th November 2018.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers of Cake International to offer 10 lucky readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the world’s biggest and best-loved cake decorating show.

Featuring hundreds of exhibitors offering the latest inspiration, demos, supplies and advice, Cake International showcases some of the world’s best industry talent that will wow you with a plethora of amazing creations. The jaw-dropping competition entries from across the globe are the highlight of the show and attract national and international media interest.

On top of all of that, there will be workshops to tempt you and theatre events to inspire; the Greatest Cake Show by Chocolate Magic will capture the cutting edge of chocolate artistry with live sculpting featuring award-winning artists from around the world; and Peach Life, a creative feature inspired by the much loved Roald Dahl stories.

For ticket sales, opening times and information about Cake International please visit www.cakeinternational.co.uk.

Visit www.ichfevents.co.uk to sign up to free eNewsletters and stay up to date with the latest news from ICHF’s creative craft and cake shows.

The closing date for this competition is 23/10/2018

