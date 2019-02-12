Win a pair of tickets to Cake International

Cake International, the renowned cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show, is heading to ExCel, London this April.

We have five pairs of tickets to the world’s biggest and best-loved cake decorating show to give away!

Visitors will be able to see hundreds of exhibitors, demonstrations, shop for supplies and get expert advice. Cake International showcases some of the world’s best industry talent that will wow you with a plethora of amazing creations. The jaw-dropping competition entries from some of the greatest sugar crafters from across the globe are the highlight of the show and attract national and international media interest. This year features some amazing creations, including a spectacular Freddie Mercury cake and a loveable Paddington Bear – far too good to eat!

On top of all of that, there will be workshops and demonstrations to inspire and delight. The fabulous shopping zone will no doubt be as popular as ever; with your favourite brands, baking equipment and everything cake related on sale.

