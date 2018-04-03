Win a pair of Band A tickets to see The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Win tickets for the five-star show The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre, London

Mischief Theatre, the madcap team behind award-winning productions The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, is celebrating their 3rd year at the Criterion Theatre, London with the fast, fabulous comedy caper, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

Summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

★★★★★ ‘This is the funniest show in the West End’ The Telegraph

★★★★★ ‘A fast and fabulous comedy caper is a joyful night out’ The Times

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is playing at the Criterion Theatre until April 2019. For more information and to book tickets (from £10) call 0844 815 6131* or click here http://www.thecomedyaboutabankrobbery.com/

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge.

Closing Date for this competition is: 3rd May 2018

