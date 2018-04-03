Win a pair of Band A tickets to see The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Win tickets for the five-star show The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre, London
Mischief Theatre, the madcap team behind award-winning productions The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, is celebrating their 3rd year at the Criterion Theatre, London with the fast, fabulous comedy caper, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.
TEN lucky readers can win a pair of tickets to see this smash-hit comedy
Summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?
Book now for this dynamite comedy – it would be criminal to miss it!
★★★★★ ‘This is the funniest show in the West End’ The Telegraph
★★★★★ ‘A fast and fabulous comedy caper is a joyful night out’ The Times
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is playing at the Criterion Theatre until April 2019. For more information and to book tickets (from £10) call 0844 815 6131* or click here http://www.thecomedyaboutabankrobbery.com/
*Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge.
Closing Date for this competition is: 3rd May 2018
Terms and Conditions
- Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.
- Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.
- Mature Times is the competition promoter.
- The closing date of this competition is 3/5/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.
- Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.
- The 10 (ten) winners will each receive 2 (two) Band A tickets to see The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre, London, valid for Tuesday to Thursday performances only until 28 June 2018.
- No alternative venue or dates are available.
- Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.
- Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.
- There is no cash alternative to Prizes.
- If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.
- Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.
- The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.
- Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.
- Winners will be contacted via email.
- By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.