To celebrate the 50th anniversary release of Mel Brooks’ comedy classic The Producers in cinemas on August 5th for one day only, we’re giving you the chance to win a limited edition The Producers poster and classic cinema Blu-ray bundle, including The Graduate, Kind Hearts And Coronets and Playtime.

Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) is a washed up Broadway producer forced to romance old ladies to finance his plays. When timid accountant Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder) is brought in to do his books, he inadvertently reveals to Bialystock that under the right circumstances, a producer could make more money with a flop than a hit. Bialystock cajoles Bloom into helping him achieve this end and together they come up with what they consider to be a sure-fire disaster waiting to happen – a musical version of Adolf and Eva’s love story entitled ‘Springtime For Hitler’. But is it possible that they might actually have the most unlikely hit of all time on their hands?

Directed by legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks (Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles), and starring Zero Mostel (The Front), Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory) and Estelle Winwood (Murder By Death), The Producers was adapted for Broadway in 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and went on to win a record 12 Tony Awards.

STUDIOCANAL have completed a brand new 4K restoration from a new scan of the original negative to mark the film’s 50th anniversary. The Producers will be released in UK cinemas for one day only on August 5th. Book your tickets here. The Producers will be released on DVD/Blu-ray/EST on September 10th.

