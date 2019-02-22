Win a Life with Cooper and An Audience with The Goodies on DVD

The work of two of the UK’s best loved comedy acts is being made available on DVD for the first time by Network Distributing. Life with Cooper is full of Tommy Cooper’s uniquely chaotic blend of fluffed magic and lame jokes, and An Audience with The Goodies is the recording of their one night only reunion stage performance in 2018.

We have THREE sets of a Life with Cooper and An Audience with The Goodies to give away!

Unseen for fifty years, Life with Cooper was the show that cemented Tommy Cooper‘s popularity with viewing audiences in the late 1960s. This sideways look at the some of the ridiculous things that happen to him on a daily basis shows the blundering comedian coping with, amongst other things, his horoscope, getting a passport and joining the army. Guest stars include Stanley Unwin, Sheila Hancock, June Whitfield, Derek Guyler, and Patricia Hayes. This long-overdue release also includes the sole surviving episode of Tommy’s ABC Television series Cooperama (1966). Eric Sykes hailed Tommy Cooper as the “funniest man in the world”. This is a must have for Cooper fans old and new. Just like that!

An Audience with The Goodies reunited Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor on stage for a very special one-night-only event, recorded in June 2018 at the Leicester Square Theatre. Talking to writer/performer/comedian Stewart Lee and writer/archive television expert Dick Fiddy, the three Goodies discuss their career and the enduring popularity of the series, as well as taking questions from the audience. An Audience with The Goodies offers fans old and new an insight into minds and creative madness of three of the most important British comedians and their distinctive brand of strikingly topical satire, slapstick and general lunacy.

