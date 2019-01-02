Win a holiday in Europe for four people with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with holiday advice, travel tips, essential information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). It’s a great place to research your UK and overseas travel. A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too. You can read about the latest special offers and holiday discounts too.

This month’s smashing holiday prize is accommodation and travel by ferry for up to four people with Eurocamp at one of their excellent holiday parcs throughout Europe! You could be staying on the coast in Spain or at a country site in France, perfect for hiking, cycling, golf or tennis and exploring. With parcs close to Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Barcelona and Lisbon, you’ll be able to discover the wonders of these cities too. There are opportunities to join in food and drink festivals as well – try the Cavatast, the Cava and gastronomy fair in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia or Les Epicuriales in France. With many theme parks close to the sites, your grandchildren could be delighting in Duinrell in Holland, which offers delights for all the family or Europa Park in Germany, for example.

In Eurocamp’s parcs in France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, Portugal and Croatia, you’ll have plenty to do – with restaurants, bars and entertainment by night, and swimming pools and sports by day. You might even like to pamper yourselves in a spa, the Le Château des Marais site has its own hammam! And you can even take the family dog along at lots of parcs.

Your accommodation will be in Tents, Classic, Esprit or Vista holiday homes, all well-equipped, giving you the freedom to while away your time just as you please.

The lucky winner of this prize and their companions will be spoilt for choice with Eurocamp.

Take a look at what our winners won throughout 2018. You could join the list!

Terms and conditions

For further information about our monthly prize winners as well as loads of holiday and travel information for mature travellers, go to www.silvertraveladvisor.com