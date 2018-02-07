Win a Halowave Aircooker Deluxe Bumper Offer set

The Halowave Aircooker Deluxe, with rotisserie function, from JML is the worktop oven that combines fan-assisted halogen heat technology with a built-in rotisserie for fast, perfectly cooked results in less time.

We have 2 Halowave Aircooker Deluxe Bumper Offer sets from JML to give away!

Thanks to the super-fast, super-efficient way that halogen heat technology cooks, you can still enjoy food just the way you like it, but cooked in a healthier, faster way.

This stylish worktop cooker can spit-roast a succulent chicken, oven roast a whole joint with all the trimmings or cook straight from frozen. The rotisserie, and the unique way the heat is circulated around the food, means that it’s easy to grill tasty steaks and healthy, fresh fish. Frying can be fat and oil free, making things quicker and healthier.

There’s a convenient digital delay timer so slow-cooked casseroles and stews are ready when you want them. The 360 degree glass bowl allows you to see what you’re cooking, and the easy-to-use digital controls let you set the cooking time and temperature in advance, or while you cook, so you never let the heat out of the oven or burn your food.

The non-stick frying pan accessory sits neatly inside the Halowave Aircooker Deluxe or on the high or low rack position. Use with oil or butter to get great pan-fried results on any food that you would normally fry in a conventional pan. Alternatively, it can be used as a tray beneath the rotisserie to catch drips and spills, protecting the cooker and making cleaning easier. The oil sprayer is designed to evenly coat food in a fine mist of oil for a light, healthy touch. The Halowave Aircooker Deluxe is dishwasher safe and the main unit is self-cleaning, so all that’s needed after cooking is to add detergent and water and it will wash itself clean. This would be a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Each set includes:

Halowave Aircooker Deluxe

High/Low rack

Spindle

Forks

Air frying basket

Tongs

Basket hook & stand

Recipe guide

User guide

Oil sprayer

Frying pan

Steak rack

Skewer drum

Roasting pan

