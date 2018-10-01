Win a five-night half board cycling tour for two with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with holiday advice, travel tips, essential information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). It’s a great place to research your UK and overseas travel. A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

You can read about the latest special offers and holiday discounts too.

This month you could win a five-night half board cycling tour for two from our partner, Cycling For Softies. You’ll visit beautiful Provence in Southern France, with your trip being based on Van Gogh’s magical painting ‘Starry Nights’. As you travel between the charming Provençal villages, with narrow streets, traditional squares and pretty cafés, you’ll stay in luxury 4* and 5* boutique hotels, surrounded by delightful scenery. See the hilltop fortress at Baux-de-Provence and the magnificent castle at Tarascon. Your tour will take in the Camargue Nature Reserve, with its unique wetlands and wildlife, ending at St Rémy de Provence.

This is a leisurely self-guided tour, which will allow you to go at your own pace, upgrading to an electric bike if you choose. Provence has marvellous light and stunning countryside which inspired Van Gogh and many other artists. This is a prize not to be missed.

Post expires at 11:59pm on Wednesday October 31st, 2018