Win a DVD and a pair of class carnet vouchers for The Place

One of the most moving love stories ever told Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is now available on Digital Download, and from 19th March, on Blu-ray and DVD. With 3 BAFTA Film nominations to its name, this critically acclaimed, heart-warming and passionate drama is not to be missed.

To celebrate the release of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on digital, DVD & Blu-ray, The Place, a renowned dance school in central London, have offered us TWO class carnet voucher cards. This prepaid card allows users to join any of The Place’s drop-in classes, up to six separate times.

We have a first prize of a pair of class carnet vouchers for The Place and a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD and 4 runners up prizes of a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD to give away!

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is based on Peter Turner’s memoir and is set in the 1970s. BAFTA nominated performances from Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) and Annette Bening (American Beauty), beautifully portray the passionate relationship between Turner (Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award®-winning actress, Gloria Grahame (Bening), who fall for each other after meeting in Liverpool where the legendary femme fatale is performing in a play. The stellar, home grown cast includes British treasures, Dame Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave along with Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham, Frances Barber and Leanne Best.

What starts as a vibrant affair between the two, quickly grows into a deeper relationship. Gliding seamlessly between sun soaked LA and gritty, working class 1970s Liverpool, this beautifully shot romantic drama will be sure to touch everyone’s hearts.

“Beautifully made, witty and incredibly moving” Radio Times

Located in the heart of London, The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development that is leading the way in dance training, creation and performance. From beginners to advanced dancers, The Place has the perfect dance class for you. Try something new, or get back into dancing in a friendly, inspiring environment with classes taught by professional artists. With a six-class carnet card from The Place, the world is at your feet!

For more information on The Place, please visit: www.theplace.org.uk/adult

Our lucky first prize winner will receive 2 class carnet vouchers for The Place and a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD

The four competition runners up will each receive a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD.

For your chance to win simply answer the following question: Q. Who plays the eccentric Academy Award®-winning actress Gloria Grahame in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool? A. Select one from the choices below... Annette Bening Vanessa Redgrave Julie Walters Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 11 April 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition 11/04/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 1 (one) first prizewinner will receive 2 (two) x 6-class carnet cards for The Place, London (to be used during the summer terms for any drop-in classes as from 21st April. Priority booking is available from 8pm the night before the class) and a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD.

The 4 (four) runners up with each receive a copy of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on DVD

Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value

The winner’s name, address and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winner within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday April 11th, 2018