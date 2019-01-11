Crystal Art ™ – the craft which involves using small, colourful, flat-backed crystals to create greetings cards and artwork has become a very popular hobby over the last year or so. The technique is similar to painting by numbers and is sometimes called “diamond painting” or “5d diamond painting.”

Crystal Card Kits ™ enable you to make your own sparkly and beautiful crystal greeting cards. Each crystal card design has a numbered, adhesive template, and using the amazing magic pick-up pencil included in the pack allows you to easily select the coloured crystals and place them onto the corresponding numbered dots on the card. They affix instantly with no messy glue required.

We have five sets of Craft Buddy Crystal Card Kits ™, each containing 6 cards and tools, to give away!

Crystal Card Kits are a great way of making a bespoke card for any special occasion. Making a crystal card is simple and quick; you don’t need to wait for hours for adhesive to dry. Most crafters find that they can create a card within 45 minutes. All the Craft Buddy Crystal Six Card Kits ™ contain all you need to create beautiful rhinestone art: six greeting cards (assorted designs) with adhesive templates, six envelopes, enough pre-sorted bags of crystals to make six cards, two pick-up pencils, two trays and full instructions.

The technique is relaxing and therapeutic and suitable for anyone from age eight to 108! If you are an existing crafter, fancy trying your hand at something a bit different, or want to find an activity to do with the grandchildren, then perhaps Crystal card making could be one to try.

For your chance to win a Craft Buddy Crystal Six Card kit, simply answer the following question: Q. What do you use to select the crystals you wish to apply to the card template? A. Select one from the choices below... Your fingers The magic pick-up pencil Tweezers Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is: 6th February 2019

Please read these competition rules carefully. If you enter one of our competitions, we will assume that you have read these rules and that you agree to them.

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 06/02/2019 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 5 (five) winners will each receive 1 (one) Craft Buddy Crystal 6 Card kit

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable.

Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

cannot guarantee this delivery timescale. Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday February 6th, 2019