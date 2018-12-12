Win a copy of Yanks

Yanks is a World War II epic, both sweeping and intimate. A triumph for director John Schlesinger (Midnight Cowboy, Sunday Bloody Sunday), and a moving showcase for its splendid ensemble cast led by Richard Gere and Vanessa Redgrave.

A war film without battle scenes, Schlesinger’s drama focuses on relationships far from the front. The film examines the romantic entanglements between the stationed U.S. soldiers and the locals in a small town in Northern England, during the run up to the Normandy landings.

We have three copies of Yanks on Dual Format (Blu-ray & DVD) to give away!

Three very different women find themselves attracted to the American G.I.s at a new military base; Sgt. Matt Dyson (Richard Gere) initiates a tentative courtship with Jean (Lisa Eichhorn) – a young woman pining for her fiancée overseas; Helen (Vanessa Redgrave) is a wealthy socialite, engaged in an affair with John, a US captain (William Devane), while both of them long for their respective spouses far from home; and Sergeant Ruffelo (Chick Vennera) has a fling with Mollie (Wendy Morgan) just as the interactions between the Yanks and their British hosts begin to show the strain of war and uncertainty about the future of their new romances.

Yanks was generally not afforded the attention it deserved upon initial release, and as one of the director’s warmest films, it’s a gem ripe for rediscovery.

