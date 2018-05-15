Win a copy of The Windsors: Royal Wedding Special on DVD

GRAB YOUR ball gown, dust off your tiara and roll out the red carpet as your invitation to the wedding of the year arrives on DVD with The Windsors: Royal Wedding Special, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

The outrageous series that imagines the royal family as never seen before, celebrates the royal event of the year in The Windsors: Royal Wedding Special, set for its DVD release on 28 May, 2018, after airing on Channel 4.

The hilarious, satirical comedy is back for a regally riotous special with their own take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending nuptials. The original all-star comedy line-up reprise their roles as the mad cap monarchy with Richard Goulding as the royal groom, Harry, and Kathryn Drysdale as the soon to be princess, Meghan.

The inimitable Harry Enfield is back as Prince Charles, alongside Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, with the jealous Pippa Middleton played by Morgana Robinson. Hugh Skinner and Louise Ford star as William and Kate, with Katy Wix as Fergie.

Preparing for their impending marriage, Harry and Meghan take Charles to America to meet Meghan’s down-to-earth mum, Doria. There’s no room for his army of staff and so Charles must manage without them, much to his displeasure. He’s certainly not in the mood to allay Doria’s concerns about her daughter marrying into the Royal Family, throwing an unwelcome spanner into the wedding plans. Coupled with Harry’s disappearance from his alcohol free stag night (organised by Meghan no less…), things don’t bode well for the big day.

Meanwhile, Wills and Kate are struggling to cope with the added duties of having a third child. Can they avert a marital crisis before the wedding? Getting increasingly annoyed at the level of attention Harry and Meghan are generating, Camilla kicks up her royal heels and creates more problems for the junior royals. And of course, there’s major trouble brewing with Pippa, as her uncontrollable jealousy is unleashed. Will the bride and groom ever make it down the aisle?

