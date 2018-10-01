Win a copy of The Happy Prince on DVD and a pair of tickets to see The Importance of Being Earnest

The Happy Prince is a portrait of the dark side of the genius Oscar Wilde, who lived and died for love in the last days of the nineteenth century.

This wonderful film arrives on Digital Download on Monday 8th October and on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 15th October, courtesy of Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK.

In a cheap Parisian hotel room Oscar Wilde (Rupert Everett) lies on his deathbed. The past floods back, transporting him to other times and places. Under the microscope of death, he reviews the failed attempt to reconcile with his long suffering wife Constance (Emily Watson), the ensuing reprisal of his fatal love affair with Lord Alfred Douglas (Colin Morgan) and the warmth and devotion of friends Robbie Ross (Edwin Thomas) and Reggie Turner (Colin Firth) who tried and failed to save him from himself.

To celebrate the film’s release, we’re offering three lucky readers the chance to win a copy of the film on DVD PLUS a pair of tickets to see The Importance of Being Earnest at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, this October.

Michael Fentiman’s critically acclaimed adaptation of The Importance of Being Earnest is in it’s final weeks and is the last in a year-long series of productions from Classic Spring at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, celebrating the brilliant and radical wit of Oscar Wilde.

Staring Fehinti Balogun as Algernon; Fiona Button as Cecily Cardew; Geoffrey Freshwater as Lane; Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Jack; Stella Gonet as Miss Prism; Pippa Nixon as Gwendolyn Fairfax; Sophie Thompson as Lady Bracknell, and Jeremy Swift as Revered Chasuble, the production has been hailed by critics as ‘brilliantly funny’ (Times) and ‘charming’ (Evening Standard) in equal measure.

Don’t miss the ‘magnificent’ (Sunday Times) final installment of Classic Spring’s critically acclaimed Oscar Wilde Season, which runs until 20th October 2018.

To book tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest, please visit: http://www.classicspring.co.uk/show/the-importance-of-being-earnest or telephone the Box office on: 0330 333 4814

The Happy Prince DVD is available to pre-order now, and to buy on 15th October on Amazon .

For your chance to win a copy of The Happy Prince on DVD AND a pair of tickets to see The Importance of Being Earnest at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, valid for any performance Tues – Friday at 7.30pm or Tues & Thursday at 2.20pm, up until the 19th of October (subject to availability), simply answer the following question: Q. What was the name of Oscar Wilde’s wife? A. Select one from the choices below... Emmeline Charlotte Constance Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 10th Oct 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date of this competition is 10/10/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 3 (three) winners will each receive 1 (one) copy of The Happy Prince on DVD and 2 (two) tickets to see The Importance of Being Ernest at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, valid for any performance Tues – Friday at 7.30pm or Tues & Thursday at 2.20pm, up until the 19th of October (Subject to availability).

at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, valid for any performance Tues – Friday at 7.30pm or Tues & Thursday at 2.20pm, up until the 19th of October (Subject to availability). No alternative venue or dates are available.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

included in this offer. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read and understood the terms and conditions.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday October 10th, 2018