Win a copy of The Bridge Series 4 on Blu-ray

The first of the eight new episodes of The Bridge Series IV aired on BBC TWO on Friday 11th May and the series will conclude on Friday 29th June. Arrow TV is thrilled to announce the DVD & Blu-ray release of the highly anticipated final series of this BAFTA winning crime drama on Monday 2nd July 2018.

Saga (Sofia Helinas) and Henrik (Thure Lindhardt) are brought together once again to solve a series of macabre and gruesome murders that start when a high-ranking government officer, the director general of the Immigration Service, is stoned to death. Increasingly, it appears that the murders have a personal connection with the Danish police team that Henrik is at the very centre of.

In the midst of this fraught and complex case, Saga tries to make sense of her deepening relationship with Henrik and becomes determined to demonstrate how much he means to her by solving, once and for all, the deep mystery from his past that has been haunting him.

“A must-watch.” – The Times

“Instantly gripping’’ – The Daily Telegraph

For all those who can't wait for the DVD and Blu-ray release, each episode will be available on Digital Download the day after transmission.

