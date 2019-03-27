Win a copy of the 1976 film The Likely Lads

Whatever did happen to those likely lads? Over fifty years since they first graced television screens in the 1960s, Terry and Bob are back in a re-mastered version of the 1976 feature film spin-off, The Likely Lads, alongside two classic episodes from the 1960s series that have been recovered and restored – unseen since their final transmission in 1967!

We have FOUR copies of the 1976 film The Likely Lads (including TWO restored ‘lost’ episodes) to give away!

Starring Rodney Bewes and James Bolam and written by comedy writing legends Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, The Likely Lads (1964-66) was the phenomenally successful series following Bob and Terry as life-long friends with vastly different outlooks on life. The BAFTA winning sequel series, Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? (1973-74) aired ahead of the feature film spin-off, The Likely Lads in 1976.

The film charts Thelma’s (Brigit Forsyth) continued annoyance at her husband Bob’s disruptive friend, which shows no sign of abating. But when Terry lands himself a new girlfriend Thelma sees her chance to finally get Terry married off and out of her and Bob’s life forever! Her solution of touring the north of England in a caravan, however, leaves a lot to be desired…

Now receiving its first ever release on Blu-ray this presentation includes High Definition re-masters of two episodes from the original series that have been recently discovered on 16mm telerecorded prints.

Of the 21 episodes from the three original series, only eight episodes were known to exist prior to 2016, at which time two previously lost examples resurfaced together on 16mm telerecordings from a private collection. These two ‘lost Likely Lads’ – A Star is Born and Far Away Places – are presented here for the first time in over fifty years, unseen since the series’ final repeat run in 1967.

The Likely Lads, is released on Blu-ray/DVD/VOD on 1st April, as part of Network’s roll out of The British Film: Phase II home-entertainment label. Information on previous and upcoming titles can be found here: www.thebritishfilm.co.uk

Closing date for this competition 27th April 2019

Post expires at 12:01am on Saturday April 27th, 2019