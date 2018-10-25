Win a copy of The 100 Voices of Gospel Live at the Palais des Sport, Paris

The 100 Voices of Gospel Choir stunned TV audiences when they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. With singers from over 24 countries (all of differing religions), 12 dancers, eight musicians and five internationally renowned vocal leaders, the choir regularly wow their audiences on their worldwide tours. Now their breath-taking performance at the Palais des Sports in Paris, in May 2017, is to be released on DVD on 26th November, 2018.

Singing the great standards of gospel, traditional American religious songs, Caribbean, African gospel and current urban gospel, their powerful up-tempo songs include renditions of Oh Happy Day, Set On You, Let It Shine and many others.

The 100 Voices of Gospel Choir creates a vibrant, uplifting experience and encapsulates a sense of community by singing about brotherhood, love and a passion for music. A total joy from beginning to end!

They will be touring the UK and Europe during 2019. For more information on tour dates, please visit: http://www.gospelpour100voix.com/english/billetterie.php

