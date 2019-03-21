Win a copy of Take Me High on DVD

Sir Cliff Richard, in his last starring film role, plays Tim Matthews, an ambitious young financier who gets the shock of his life when he’s assigned a new posting in Birmingham – a far cry from the New York job he was promised! Making the most of things he lives on the canal in a converted barge, but he manages to put his foot right in it when he meets the pretty Sarah and refuses her a loan!

Featuring twelve classic songs – including the Top-30 selling title track – and filmed extensively on location in Birmingham, Take Me High co-stars Debbie Watling (Doctor Who), Hugh Griffith (Ben-Hur), George Cole (Minder) and Anthony Andrews (Brideshead Revisited).

Take Me High, out on Blu-ray/DVD/VOD, continues Network’s roll out of British Film classics. Unavailable on home video for many years it is featured here as a new High-Definition transfer from original film elements in its original theatrical ratio. Upcoming titles can be found here – www.thebritishfilm.co.uk

