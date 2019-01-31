Win a copy of Sweeney! and Sweeney 2 on DVD

Network’s The British Film label re-presents the UK’s cinematic heritage as brand-new transfers from the original film elements and lovingly introducing classy packaging that reflects the original, iconic poster artwork of over 400 vintage films from the silent era through to the 1980s. Their list of titles includes classics such as The Ipcress File, Animal Farm, Black Narcissus and The Man Who Haunted Himself.

2019 sees the release of classic British films; Sweeney! (1977) and Sweeney 2 (1978) starring the crime-fighting duo of Jack Regan and George Carter.

We have Two copies of the films Sweeney! and Sweeney 2 to give away to TWO lucky readers!

Rough, tough and politically incorrect, The Sweeney was one of the major television successes of the last fifty years and this first feature film spin-off is just as hard-hitting. Featuring memorable performances from John Thaw and Dennis Waterman.

In Sweeney! (1977) we find that hard-bitten, womanising Flying Squad officer Jack Regan has become embroiled in a political plot when an old friend asks him to investigate a seemingly suspicious death. Framed on a drink-driving charge and suspended from the force, Regan is embroiled in a deadly conspiracy and must think fast and rely on his wits if he’s to survive.

In Sweeney 2 (1978) a callous gang of bank robbers is creating havoc on the London streets. Efficient and ruthless, and with Regan and Carter in hot pursuit, they leave a trail of dead bodies and smashed cars in their wake.) Co-starring Denholm Elliott and Ken Hutchison.

Both Sweeney! and Sweeney 2 are out on Blu-ray/DVD/VOD on 4th February. To pre-order and to see a full list of titles available on The British Film label please visit – www.thebritishfilm.co.uk. Future releases include: The Smallest Show on Earth, The Likely Lads, Take Me High, Victoria the Great, Sixty Glorious Years

The closing date for this competition is 6th March 2019

The competition will close on 6/3/2019

Each of the TWO (2) winners will each receive ONE (1) copy of Sweeney! and ONE (1) Sweeney 2 on DVD.

Post expires at 8:01pm on Wednesday March 6th, 2019