Win a copy of Sink the Bismarck! on DVD

One of the finest British war films ever made, Sink the Bismarck! was released in 1960 to great critical acclaim. The film tells the true story of one of World War II’s most notorious sea battles and is based on the 1958 book, The Last Nine Days of the Bismarck, by C. S. Forester.

In the spring of 1941 the Bismarck, Nazi Germany’s greatest battleship and scourge of Atlantic shipping, was pinned down at her anchorage in Norway. Making a break for freedom, and under the safety of air cover from the Luftwaffe, the great ship was chased by the Royal Navy.

Sink the Bismark! stars Kenneth More as the Admiralty’s Chief of Operations, Captain Jonathan Shepard, Dana Wynter, as WRNS Second Officer, Anne Davis, Carl Möhner as the captain of the Bismarck, Ernst Lindemann and Karel Štěpánek as Admiral Gunther Lutjens. Directed by the late Lewis Gilbert, Sink the Bismarck! received acclaim for its authenticity and nail-biting combat sequences. Eureka Classics is proud to present the film in its UK debut on Blu-ray on 11th March.

