Win a copy of Sébastien Izambard debut UK solo album

Going Back to his Pop Roots

Sébastien Izambard, one quarter of the massive classical crossover group Il Divo, will release his debut UK solo album ‘ We Came Here To Love ’ on February 2nd 2018.

‘Being a part of Il Divo has afforded me a great opportunity to tour the world and get exposed to all different kinds of music,’ says Sébastien. ‘This album is far from what anybody would expect from me. I wanted to show a side of me that has nothing to do with Il Divo. I was a pop artist before, and it’s something I wanted to do and haven’t done in 20 years, and now it’s the right time in my life for it. I wrote many of the songs and I’m so excited to put it out there for people to hear.’

The Paris native began playing guitar and piano as a child, and his love of music grew from there. “Music became my food, my therapy and my saviour,” said Sébastien. He joined Il Divo in 2003 and this renowned multi-national, classical crossover quartet went on to release nine albums, selling a total of over 30 million copies worldwide. As well as being an accomplished tenor, Sébastien is a talented record producer and song writer, writing for many different French artists as well as Darren Hayes, Ramin Karimloo, Guy Chambers, and Don Black.

‘We Came Here To Love ’ features 11 original songs written or co-written by Sébastien, and showcases his eclectic influences from The Weekend and Coldplay to James Blake and Adele, from pop and dance to the classical crossover that he’s known for.

