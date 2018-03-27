Win a copy of Score: A Film Music Documentary on DVD

From the spine-tingling sounds of the Star Wars theme to the terror-inducing Jaws signature piece, via the instantly nostalgia-inducing sounds of E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Raiders of the Lost Ark, there is something about film scores that not only make a film, but also a lifetime of memories.

Now a fascinating new feature documentary Score: A Film Music Documentary from director Matt Schrader, featuring the work of some 60 plus of Hollywood’s elite composers, takes a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world’s most international music genre: the film score. It will be released on DVD and VOD, complete with a slew of special features, on 2nd April, 2018 from Dogwoof.

We have 5 'Score: A Film Music Documentary' on DVD to give away!

A film composer is a musical scientist of sorts, and the influence they have to complement a film and garner powerful and lasting reactions from global audiences can be a daunting task to take on. Score: A Film Music Documentary contains interviews with dozens of inspiring film composers including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor, Quincy Jones, Rachel Portman and Bear McCreary, alongside director James Cameron. They discuss their craft and the magic of film music while exploring the making of the most iconic and beloved scores in history, including James Bond, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Social Network, Mad Max: Fury Road, Psycho and more.

‘A celebration of the artists who create the

musical heartbeat of the movies we love’

Chicago Sun Times

The closing date for this competition is 27th April, 2018

